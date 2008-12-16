Experts warn against using Microsoft Internet Explorer

Experts are urging users of Microsoft Internet Explorer to switch to another internet browser until Microsoft fix a fatal flaw.

The flaw, say Microsoft, means "The vulnerability exists as an invalid pointer reference in the data binding function of Internet Explorer. When data binding is enabled (which is the default state), it is possible under certain conditions for an object to be released without updating the array length, leaving the potential to access the deleted object's memory space. This can cause Internet Explorer to exit unexpectedly, in a state that is exploitable".

Put simply, the flaw allows unwanted guests access to your computer to steal information or passwords.

Microsoft say that "At this time, we are aware only of attacks that attempt to use this vulnerability against Windows Internet Explorer 7", however Microsoft has failed to release a patch since the security hole was first found on the 10 December.

In an update to the official error post, Microsoft has said that its users can implement a workaround:

"Disable XML island functionality and disable row position functionality of OLEDB32.dll".

However security experts we talked to said that the average user wouldn't know how to implement it.

Meanwhile earlier than expected, Google has launched its Chrome browser out of beta. The full release is available for download picking up 10 million active users around the world in the first 100 days of launch.