  Microsoft big cheese joins Yahoo

It's ad deal with Google may well be on the rocks, and it's only just recovering from the anger around its rejection of a takeover bid by Microsoft, but Yahoo has got a more immediate problem with a continuing exodus of staff.

Yahoo has now replaced its media chief with a former Microsoft employee - Jeff Dossett - who was an executive producer and general manager for Microsoft's MSN Media Network.

Dossett replaces Scott Moore, who is leaving the company "to pursue other opportunities".

Moore is one of two key execs to leave, following another exodus in the summer.

Dossett will report to Hilary Schneider, executive vice president of Yahoo US.

The other exec to have handed in his notice is Alan Warms, the general manager of Yahoo News.

He will be replaced by Neeraj Khemlani, Yahoo's vice president of programming.