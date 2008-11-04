Microsoft big cheese joins Yahoo
It's ad deal with Google may well be on the rocks, and it's only just recovering from the anger around its rejection of a takeover bid by Microsoft, but Yahoo has got a more immediate problem with a continuing exodus of staff.
Yahoo has now replaced its media chief with a former Microsoft employee - Jeff Dossett - who was an executive producer and general manager for Microsoft's MSN Media Network.
Dossett replaces Scott Moore, who is leaving the company "to pursue other opportunities".
Moore is one of two key execs to leave, following another exodus in the summer.
Dossett will report to Hilary Schneider, executive vice president of Yahoo US.
The other exec to have handed in his notice is Alan Warms, the general manager of Yahoo News.
He will be replaced by Neeraj Khemlani, Yahoo's vice president of programming.
- Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
- What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
Comments