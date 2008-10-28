Developers get pre-beta Windows 7

At its Professional Developers Conference 2008, Microsoft has shared the first full public demo of Windows 7. Microsoft says Windows 7 "extends developers' investments in Windows Vista" as well as encouraging the creation of new applications and services for the Windows platform.

The company delivered a pre-beta build of Windows 7 to PDC attendees and has announced plans to release a full Windows 7 beta early next year.

Promising a more consistent and predictable release schedule, Microsoft says Windows 7 is "designed to make everyday tasks faster and easier, and make new things possible for end users."

In addition, Microsoft demonstrated, for the first time, its new web applications for Office, which are described as "lightweight versions" of Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote that are used from within standard web browsers.