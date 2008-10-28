  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Developers get pre-beta Windows 7

|
1/4  
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

At its Professional Developers Conference 2008, Microsoft has shared the first full public demo of Windows 7. Microsoft says Windows 7 "extends developers' investments in Windows Vista" as well as encouraging the creation of new applications and services for the Windows platform.

The company delivered a pre-beta build of Windows 7 to PDC attendees and has announced plans to release a full Windows 7 beta early next year.

Promising a more consistent and predictable release schedule, Microsoft says Windows 7 is "designed to make everyday tasks faster and easier, and make new things possible for end users."

In addition, Microsoft demonstrated, for the first time, its new web applications for Office, which are described as "lightweight versions" of Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote that are used from within standard web browsers.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Mozilla likely making a Scout AI for voice-controlled web browser
  2. Is Microsoft developing Amazon Go-like tech for cashier-free stores?
  3. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  1. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  2. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  3. Google Lens: What is it and how does it work?
  4. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  5. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
Comments