Microsoft Arc Mouse launches
Microsoft has officially launched its "revolutionary crescent-moon-shaped mouse" that's apparently designed to be just as fashionable as it is functional.
The laser Arc Mouse has a unique foldable design, reducing by almost half for portability when it is snapped shut, but claims to provide comfortable use when opened to its full size.
The wireless Arc Mouse gets a 2.4GHz micro transceiver that snaps into the bottom of the mouse using a magnet, and is so small enough that it sticks out less than 1cm while plugged in so there's need to remove it from a laptop while travelling.
The Arc Mouse will be available in black this month in the UK for around the £50 mark.
Microsoft has also introduced the Wireless Mobile Mouse 3000, a notebook mouse available in black and white at an "affordable" price of £29.99 that's based on the design of the No. 1 best-selling notebook mouse in the US.
- Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
- What is Samsung Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
- Help in the fight against cancer for free using your phone and Vodafone's new DreamLab app
- What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?
- Facebook Messenger Kids: How does it work and where is it available?
- 7 best Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges 2018
- Amazon just hiked the price of Prime for US customers by 20 per cent
- Apple's iTunes desktop app has arrived in the Microsoft Store
- Three adds Snapchat to Go Binge, use it at no cost to data allowance
- New Snap Spectacles 2018: Everything you need to know
Comments