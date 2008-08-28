Microsoft's Blue Track teaser spoiled

While Microsoft's teaser site for mysterious new technology is live now promising a revelation on 9 September (incidentally the rumoured date for Apple's supposed iPod-related event) it seems Amazon Germany has spoiled the surprise.

While Microsoft hints "say goodbye to laser", Deutsch Amazon went ahead and revealed that the new device is the "Explore Mini Mouse with Blue Track".

This new mouse supposedly uses a blue LED over the usual red light optical or laser method and is said to be more precise. Aimed in particular at notebook users, the five-button mouse is thought to be a RF wireless effort rather than Bluetooth.

We'll bring you more on the 9th.