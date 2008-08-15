  Windows 7 details coming October

Microsoft has said that it will spill the beans on its next operating system, Windows 7, at two events in October as well as keep people in the loop thanks to the wonders of the Internet.

In the Web 2.0 world that we live in, Microsoft has set up a blog to discuss and explain the process and virtues, most likely, of the new OS.

Engineering Windows 7, or E7 for its more catchy down-with-the-kids name, will be for all those who can't seem to get enough information from the usual sources.

In the post, senior engineering managers Jon DeVaan and Steven Sinofsky say they are hoping that the audience will be passionate enough about Windows to help them make it a better product, something most people would probably say they should have done with Windows Vista.

"We strongly believe that success for Windows 7 includes an open and honest, and two-way, discussion about how we balance all of these interests and deliver software on the scale of Windows. We promise and will deliver such a dialog with this blog", they say before coming on to give details about the two events in October.

The where and when?

The Professional Developers Conference (PDC) on 27 October and the Windows Hardware Engineering Conference (WinHEC) the following week.