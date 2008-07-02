  1. Home
Microsoft launches Equipt subscription software for consumers

Microsoft has unveiled "Equipt", an all-in-one security and productivity software subscription service for consumers.

With one installation, Microsoft says the service delivers anti-malware protection technology, features to simplify PC management and improve performance, productivity tools people use to organise their lives, and online services that help make it easy to keep in touch.

Equipt offers consumers Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007, giving them the latest versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote for their personal and school projects; Windows Live OneCare, the all-in-one security and PC management service as well as Windows Live tools, such as Windows Live Mail, Windows Live Messenger and Windows Live Photo Gallery.

In addition it includes Office Live Workspace, the service that allows users to save documents to a dedicated online Workspace and share them.

Anytime a new version of Office or Windows Live OneCare is released, Microsoft Equipt customers will get the version upgrades as part of their subscriptions.

Microsoft Equipt is $69.99 for a 1-year renewable subscription with each subscription good for three home PCs, it will be sold in nearly 700 Circuit City stores in the US starting mid-July 2008, no word yet on a European launch.

