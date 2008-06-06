Microsoft monthly patch set for 10 June release
Three critical fixes will be amongst those in the next monthly patch release from Microsoft - due for 10 June.
The three fixes will address problems with Internet Explorer, the DirectX application programming interface, and Bluetooth, the computing giant has revealed on its official online notification bulletin board.
Two of the issues currently cause vulnerabilities that could leave Microsoft customers open to remote attack, notably by delivering malware "that would potentially wrestle system control away from the affected user", explains The Tech Herald.
Two fixes will counter this by patching Internet Explorer 7, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, and also Windows Server versions 2003 and 2008.
The Bluetooth fix addresses issues affecting the Windows XP and Windows Vista operating systems.
