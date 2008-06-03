  Microsoft to extend XP for cheap desktops too

Microsoft has used the Computex event to announce a further reprieve for its end-of-line Windows XP operating system.

The software giant states "that following the success of Windows on netbooks, the Windows offering is being extended to include nettop devices".

By "netbooks" Microsoft means devices such as the Asus Eee PC, also known as ultralow-cost PCs (ULCPCs). "Nettop" refers to desktops that are ultralow-cost.

Back in April Microsoft announced the extension of the availability of Windows XP for this class of devices and says "the company is seeing much demand among industry partners who want to ensure that customers can have the benefits of Windows on both new and existing devices".

It's thought the company's u-turn on the availablity of XP (although to a limited market) is in order to stop the rival open source Linux operating system getting a better toe-hold in the market.

Microsoft has announced it is working with more than 20 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Acer, ASUSTek, BenQ, Dell, First International Computer, Gigabyte, HP, Inventec, Lenovo, Medion, MSI, Positivo Informatica, Pegatron, Quanta and Wistron to deliver Windows-based offerings for consumers.