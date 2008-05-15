  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Bill Gates unveils Microsoft Touch Wall

|
  Bill Gates unveils Microsoft Touch Wall

Bill Gates (when

is

that guy stepping down?) has demoed a vertical version of Microsoft's coffee table computer, the Surface, at the company's CEO summit.

Describing a future where cheap touchscreens will cover various surfaces in homes as well as offices, Gates said that he expects the technology to be "absolutely pervasive" in the near future.

Calling the Touch Wall, "new, risky and exciting", Gates told attendees: "Our view is that all the surfaces - horizontal surfaces, vertical surfaces - will eventually have an inexpensive screen-display capability and software that sees what you're doing there, so it's completely interactive", he told attendees at the summit.

The prototype Touch Wall, still at R&D stage, measures 4 x 6ft, and, like the Surface, uses cameras to detect touch.

PopularIn Apps
  1. If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
  2. Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
  3. What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
  4. What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
  5. How Massdrop is using the power of the many to save for the one
  1. Are cryptocurrencies safe? Here's how to protect against attacks
  2. iPhone X gets YouTube HDR
  3. Apple might launch an Apple Pay-branded credit card early next year
  4. Apple Music vs Spotify: What's the difference?
  5. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure

Comments