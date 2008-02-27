  Microsoft confirms Hotmail black out

Did you have problems logging into your Hotmail account on Tuesday? Well, you weren't the only one. Microsoft has confirmed that undisclosed technical issues prevented people from accessing Hotmail for large parts of yesterday.

"We are aware that some customers may be experiencing difficulty accessing their Windows Live accounts", a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

"An issue has caused some consumers worldwide to experience difficulty logging in to their Windows Live ID accounts. This issue has since been resolved and normal operations have been restored to all customers. The issue purely impacted the log-in process for customers and largely did not impact customers who were already logged in."

"There is no danger of data loss or data compromise. It is important to note that the security and privacy of our customers was at no time compromised as a result of this issue."

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and disruption this may be causing our customers."

The outage, which affected the Xbox LIVE site and Windows Live Messenger, as well as Hotmail, is said to now have been resolved.