  Microsoft warns Vista update may impact other software

The soon-to-be released Windows Vista service pack may stop

some third-party programs working.

Microsoft is warning that the SP1 update for Windows Vista users may impact other programs that PC owners have installed on their machines.

The update is due in mid-March (or this month for business users) but Microsoft has opted to issue the warning now.

According to the BBC, most of the software hit by the upgrade are security programs.

The list of programs affected by SP1 is divided into three. Some will be blocked by the update, some will not run and others will lose some of their functions.

Microsoft has warned that its list was not "comprehensive" and asked people to get in touch with the maker of any affected software to fix problems.

Here's the list:

BitDefender AV

Fujitsu Shock Sensor

Jiangmin KV Antivirus 10

Jiangmin KV Antivirus 2008

Trend Micro Internet Security

Zone Alarm Security Suite

Iron Speed Designer

Xheo Licensing

Free Allegiance

NYT Reader

Rising Personal Firewall

Novell ZCM Agent