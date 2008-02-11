  Microsoft buys Danger

Microsoft has announced that announced that it will be buying software maker Danger at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The software company behind the Sidekick mobile phone, available on T-Mobile in the US and the UK, will become part of the Redmond-based coporation as Microsoft tries to break away from being seen as just a business player.

"Danger brings enormous software and service experience to Microsoft", said Robbie Bach, president, Entertainment & Devices Division. "Going forward it completes the picture for us from being just a business player to one that will appeal to lifestyle users."

"We will continue to grow that business and the plan to integrate those services into Microsoft products. This is an opportunity for us to expand into the lifestyle sector", continued Bach.

No price details of the sale were given.