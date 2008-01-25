  Microsoft reports record second quarter results

Microsoft has announced second quarter records for revenue, operating income and diluted earnings per share of $16.37 billion, $6.48 billion and $0.50, respectively. Compared to the year ago period, these figures represent growth of 30%, 87% and 92%.

"Revenue of over $16 billion this quarter exceeds our previous record by $2 billion", said Chris Liddell, chief financial officer at Microsoft.

"We are extremely pleased by the broad based strength of our business performance and field execution. Throughout the first half of our fiscal year, all of our businesses met or beat our expectations."

The company states that since Windows Vista launched a year ago, Microsoft’s Client business has grown over 20% and sales of Windows Vista have surpassed 100 million licenses.

New consumer focused offerings during the quarter included Windows Home Server, new versions of the Zune media player and the next generation of Windows Live Online Services.

The life to date sales of Xbox 360 consoles reached 17.7 million units, representing a 70% increase from the prior year, something attributed in part to the high-profile launch of Halo 3.

Microsoft says that for the next quarter ending March 31, 2008 revenue is expected to be in the range of $14.3 billion to $14.6 billion.