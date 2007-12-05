  Parallels Desktop 3.0 for Mac Premium Edition launched

SWsoft has announced the release of Parallels Desktop 3.0 for Mac Premium Edition - a complete virtualization solution for Intel Mac users that includes Parallels Desktop 3.0 for Mac, plus utilities from third-party software companies that help keep Windows virtual computers safe, secure and running smoothly.

Parallels Desktop 3.0 Premium Edition supports the latest Leopard-compatible build of Parallels Desktop 3.0 - which is

available as a free update for all Parallels Desktop 3.0 users - with three award-winning utilities that help users secure, back up and customise their Windows virtual machines.

The software extras include complete malware protection from Kaspersky Internet Security 7.0, backup with Acronis True Image 11 Home and "simplified" Disk Management with Acronis Disk Director Suite, together worth over $175.

Now available online as well as in Apple Stores and select retailers nationwide and via Authorized Parallels Partners, Parallels Desktop 3.0 for Mac Premium Edition costs £59.99.