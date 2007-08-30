  IFA 2007: Fujitsu Siemens unveils SCALEO Home Server

Fujistu Siemens has unveiled the SCALEO Home Server which securely stores photos, movies and audio files, which can be accessed across a home network and remotely via the Internet.

Data within the SCALEO Home Server is mirrored on two hard drives, insuring that no data is lost even if a drive should fail.

The SCALEO Home Server functions as a media centre for the home and storage can be increased easily using internal and external hard disks, as required.

All data - plus backup and recovery for systems in a home network - are managed via an easy-to-use web-based interface. Users are able to access their multimedia content from any networked PC in their home, and remotely via the Internet.

The SCALEO Home Server fulfils the stringent energy requirements of the Energy Star 4.0 certification and is near silent in operation.

In its basic configuration, the SCALEO Home Server offers a storage capacity of 500GB - enough for thousands of MP3 and JPG files plus favourite movies.

Twin 250GB 7200 rpm SATA2 hard drives can be extended with two further internal drives and two external hard drives via USB 2.0, and the SCALEO Home Server boasts a Gigabit Ethernet LAN connection.

It is will be one of the first consumer products to market with Microsoft Windows Home Server operating system pre-installed.

It will got on sale end of 2007 for £499.