Microsoft car HUD display patent unearthed

According to patent filings Microsoft will be launching a Heads Up Display for motorists in the near future.

In the patent application from Microsoft it lists:

"An adaptive user interface presented on a heads-up display of an automobile is provided. The adaptive user interface comprises a number of display elements that may be presented in a variety of display states. The display state for each display element is determined based on inputs from a variety of sources (e.g., the automobile).

The unit, which looking at the accompanying drawings, will project information on to the windscreen will feature information such as driver with speed, rpm, GPS and other vehicle information.

The plans also show the scope for including other information from other devices such as mobile phones or laptops.

The software giant has also put in the possibility of serving you adverts at the same time.