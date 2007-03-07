Microsoft's VoIP software for Office nearly ready for beta release
Microsoft has today announced that a beta version of its VoIP software integrated into Office will soon be available.
Office Communications Server 2007 and Office Communicator 2007 will be distributed to certain business testers later this month.
Voice services will be tightly tied to Microsoft's suite of Office software, so that you don't even have to leave the program in order to make a call.
While working in Excel or Word, you simply click on the name of a contact in order to make a voice call.
Microsoft's president of the Business Division, Jeff Raikes, said that the software will make the way people contact each other more efficient and more effective.
"This software release is a major step in terms of voice and call management", he said.
"And within 3 years, there will be a hundred million or more people able to make phone calls from Outlook, SharePoint, and other Microsoft Office System applications."
