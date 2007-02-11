  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Forget Vista, Microsoft's next OS coming 2009

|
  Forget Vista, Microsoft's next OS coming 2009
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?

Vista is only just out the door, but that hasn’t stopped a Microsoft executive saying that the software company plans to deliver its next operating system in just 2 years time.

While you're busy waiting for Apple to launch software updates or Microsoft to release its first service patch, the company is actually busy building the next version of its operating system.

Details are still sketchy on the new OS due in 2009 and codenamed “Vienna”, but Ben Fathi, an executive vice president of development said "You can think roughly 2, 2-and-a-half years is a reasonable time frame that our partners can depend on and can work with".

The comments were made at this year's RSA Conference, a conference on information security, in San Francisco.

Window Vista which was launched at the end of January was over 2 years late and 6 years in the making. The delay has been placed on a number of security issues which forced the company to concentrate on fixing problems in Windows XP rather than developing Vista.

According to Fathi, actual details of what will be new and exciting in the new OS is still being worked out however he said; "We're going to look at a fundamental piece of enabling technology. Maybe its hypervisors [is a virtualization platform that allows multiple operating systems to run on a host computer at the same time], I don't know what it is … Maybe, it's a new user interface paradigm for consumers".

"It's too early for me to talk about it", he added. "But over the next few months I think you're going to start hearing more and more."

PopularIn Apps
  1. Adobe is bringing full Photoshop to the iPad and it's about time
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: The initial deals are here!
  3. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  4. Watch out, Slack: Microsoft Teams now has a freemium tier
  5. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  3. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  4. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  5. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
Comments