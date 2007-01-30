  British Library launches updated "Turning the Pages" for Vista

In honour of the Vista launch at the British Library hosted by Bill Gates himself, the library has launched an updated version of its application called Turning the Pages.

It allows users to view part of its collection via a web browser in a way that makes it seem like you're actually paging through documents.

It also lets you zoom in and rotate to check carefully the details.

To celebrate the Vista launch, the library is offering free access to two of Leonardo da Vinci's notebooks: the Codex Leicester and the Codex Arundel.

The Codex Leicester is part of Gates' collection, and cost a reported $30.8 million in 1994.

The application is supposed to look and act better on a Windows PC equipped with Vista, but a Shockwave version is supposed to work on non-Windows computers as well.

When we tried it on a Mac, it didn't want to cooperate.