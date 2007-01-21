  Microsoft announces more clues in Vanishing Point puzzle game

Think you're a puzzle solver? Microsoft and AMD have launched yet more clues in what they are calling the largest puzzle game in the world called “Vanishing Point”.

Created to coincide with the launch of Windows Vista at the end of the month the top prize is a trip into space for one lucky entrant.

But unlike competitions on Pocket-lint entrants to the Vanishing Point are expected to circumnavigate the globe in an attempt to solve the puzzle.

Clues so far have been found online and even spelt out in cryptic skywriting messages with the fountains of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Now the two company's are offering more clues at some of the most well-known structures in the world. Projections appearing on the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in San Francisco, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, the National Gallery in London, the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto and the Victoria Theater in Singapore will reveal more clues in this mysterious game.

The action hinges on the true identity of the mysterious Microsoft Puzzle Master. While the Puzzle Master is keeping many details highly confidential, Microsoft has hinted that more offline events could happen later this month. Representatives will be available to discuss the game, the grand prize and the role Microsoft, Windows Vista and AMD play in the game.