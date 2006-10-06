Microsoft readies 11 fixes for Patch Tuesday

It’s almost that time again; time for Microsoft’s now infamous Patch Tuesday, when it issues its monthly security update.

The month’s line-up includes six patches for Windows, four for the Office suite, some of which are deemed “critical”, and one labeled “moderate” for its .NET program.

The updates include one to fix a bug in a Windows Shell component of the operating that has to do with the WebViewFolderIcon ActiveX control. The flaw could allow a hacker to gain control over a target PC and even install malicious software.

Microsoft has said that it’s not aware of any attacks using this flaw taking place despite security analysts SANS Internet Storm Center warning that attacks had indeed been spotted on the Internet.

The company had, however, issued an irregular security patch last week to plug a gap in Internet Explorer’s Vector Markup Language due to the critical nature of attacks that had been reported.