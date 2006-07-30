  Internet Explorer 7 to be automatic update

PC users will be offered Microsoft's latest browser later this year via the company's automatic update programme.

Normally used to ensure users of the Windows operating system get the latest security fixes and software patches, the company has said that users will also be getting its latest browser, Internet Explorer 7 as a "high priority" download.

Microsoft has said that the update would help users be "more secure and up-to-date".

However users, who will be offered three options of install, will be able to delay any install or not accept one all together under the scheme.

Users who do decide to install the new browser will be able to preserve their current toolbars, home page, search settings, and favourites and installing will not change your choice of default browser.

Additionally the company has confirmed on one of its blogs, that "You will also be able to roll back to IE6 at any point by using Add/Remove Programs in the Control Panel. Finally, users who have AU turned off will not be notified".

Although IE7's current predecessor is the market leader, its user figures have been dented in recent years by people opting to use other browsers such as Firefox and Opera because of security fears, something which Microsoft is hoping to fix with this latest version.

The latest figures from web analysis firm One Stat released earlier this month show that Internet Explorer is the most widely used browser with an 83.5% market share. In June 2004 IE that share stood at 95%.