  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Microsoft to pay millions of Euros in fines to the EU

|
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?By Maggie Tillman

The European Union Commission has spoken: Microsoft is to pay €280.5 million in fines.

The money is the sum total of €1.5 million in daily fines imposed from 16 December until 20 June.

If Microsoft doesn't pay up by 31 July, it faces more fines of up to €3 million a day; however, although the company is working to comply with the rulings, it plans to appeal against this latest ruling.

Pocket-lint reported previously that these fines will be added on top of the €497 million that Microsoft already owes since March 2004.

The Commission found that "Microsoft used near-monopoly power from its Windows operating system to harm competitors making 'work group servers', which run printing and sign-on services in offices", according to a Reuters report.

Microsoft was deemed to be dragging its feet at handing over coding information that increases interoperability with Windows with competitors' software, so the Commission ruled that Microsoft would be fined daily starting in December 2005.

The fines seemed to have worked, as Microsoft only took a few months to come up with a plan.

According to the Reuters report, Microsoft denies slowing down the proceedings and says that it first offered a draft for interconnection software in 2004, but the Commission rejected it, finding it "fundamentally flawed".

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Instagram Stories and how does it work?
  2. Apple is rolling out an all-new Apple Maps with its own data
  3. Instagram now lets you add popular songs to your Stories
  4. DC Comics will launch its streaming service in beta this August
  5. Instagram Lite launches for photo sharers in developing nations
  1. Ticketmaster UK: An 'unknown third party' accessed user data
  2. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  3. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  4. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  5. How to video chat with Instagram
Comments