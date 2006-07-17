Microsoft to pay millions of Euros in fines to the EU

The European Union Commission has spoken: Microsoft is to pay €280.5 million in fines.

The money is the sum total of €1.5 million in daily fines imposed from 16 December until 20 June.

If Microsoft doesn't pay up by 31 July, it faces more fines of up to €3 million a day; however, although the company is working to comply with the rulings, it plans to appeal against this latest ruling.

Pocket-lint reported previously that these fines will be added on top of the €497 million that Microsoft already owes since March 2004.

The Commission found that "Microsoft used near-monopoly power from its Windows operating system to harm competitors making 'work group servers', which run printing and sign-on services in offices", according to a Reuters report.

Microsoft was deemed to be dragging its feet at handing over coding information that increases interoperability with Windows with competitors' software, so the Commission ruled that Microsoft would be fined daily starting in December 2005.

The fines seemed to have worked, as Microsoft only took a few months to come up with a plan.

According to the Reuters report, Microsoft denies slowing down the proceedings and says that it first offered a draft for interconnection software in 2004, but the Commission rejected it, finding it "fundamentally flawed".