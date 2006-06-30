Microsoft shows off what it thinks is the Ultimate Keyboard
Microsoft has announced details of a new wireless rechargeable blacklit keyboard and mouse combo.
Called the Ultimate Keyboard, the new input device which is slated to be launched later this year will offer smart recharging to let users power-up both the mouse and keyboard in one easy-to-use place.
In addition, the keyboard will offer ambient backlighting that, like the Apple keyboards on its MacBook Pro range, turn on when it senses a room is dimly lit as well as a proximity sensor that will turn backlighting on as a user approaches the keyboard.
Other features currently being touted by the software and hardware giant are a sleek design with authentic metal accents that will be only one inch of height at its tallest point and a wireless range of 30 metres.
Microsoft has yet to announce an availability date or pricing for the US or UK.
We will keep you posted.
