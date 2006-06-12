Microsoft's upcoming security updates contain one labelled critical
Microsoft has announced the upcoming release of 12 security updates, nine of which are for Windows.
One of the two patches for Office is rated "critical", while the one for Exchange has an "important" rating.
The company is also releasing a non-security update for Windows and two for Windows Software, all rated "high priority".
The "critical" rating is reserved for flaws that could allow an Internet worm to replicate without the computer user's knowledge.
The software giant has also announced that it will no longer patch a critical security vulnerability in its Windows 98 and Millennium Edition operating systems.
When an update for other Microsoft products to fix the bug was released on 11 April, the company promised that a patch was forthcoming for the older software.
However, the company has now issued a bulletin that states: "After extensive investigation, Microsoft has found that it is not feasible to make the extensive changes necessary…to eliminate the vulnerability".
"We have found that these architectures will not support a fix for this issue now or in the future."
Support for Windows 98 and Millennium Edition is set to expire within a few months.
Security patches are available for download athere
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
- The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
- Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
Comments