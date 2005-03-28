Microsoft to sell Windows XP N in matter of weeks
Microsoft, following lengthy discussions with the European Commission, will start selling an edition of its Windows XP operating system without a version of its media player - Windows Media Player.
The new stripped down version will also have a new name, the punchy “Windows XP Home Edition N" so consumers won't be confused to which version they are buying.
According to an interview with Reuters, Horacio Gutierrez, Microsoft's associate general counsel for Europe, said the name had been suggested by the European Union's executive after it rejected 10 suggestions by Microsoft.
"We have some misgivings about the chosen name, as we fear it may cause confusion for consumers about the product, but we will adopt the Commission's name in order to move forward and accelerate the pace of the implementation process," Gutierrez told Reuters by telephone on Monday.
The edition, named "Windows XP Home Edition N" or "Windows XP Professional Edition N" would be sold in "a matter of weeks," Gutierrez said.
The Commission's order was implemented to force the software giant to allow users to buy alternative software to play movies and music from competitors like Apple and RealMedia rather than being bogged down from the start with the Microsoft Media Player.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments