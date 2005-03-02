  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Arise Sir Bill - Gates Knighted

|

Bill Gates has become the latest recipient of an honorary knighthood at Buckingham Palace for his contribution to British Enterprise and on another note, his philanthropy in the shape of large overseas donations for food and/or vaccination programmes, primarily in Africa.

Gates, 48, can add the letters KBE after his name (which will have a much brighter ring to it than "Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire"). He was quoted as being "delighted".

Like most giants of the computer business, Microsoft started out life in an American garage, and last year was worth £28billion in spite of the anti-competition fine levied by the European Commission. The latest OS, Windows XP, received a major update on its third birthday last September and now the firm, derided for its insecurity, is to sell its own-branded antivirus and spyware applications. Perhaps the first editions will feature Gates in shining armour?

PopularIn Apps
  1. Wondershare Dr Fone - Unlock: How to bypass your Samsung or LG Android phone's lock screen to restore access to your phone
  2. Messages in iCloud explained: How it works and how to turn it on
  3. See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app
  4. How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it
  5. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  3. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  4. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  5. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
Comments