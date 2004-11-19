Microsoft opens up Hotmail.co.uk addresses
UK Hotmail users frustrated with not being able to get an email address through Microsoft's hotmail service that doesn't include a string on numbers will be able to take great hope in the announcement that the software giant has launched a .co.uk hotmail service.
Available now, all it will take is a quick regsistration to get your johnsmith@hotmail.co.uk address. Realising that some names are more important than others, Microsoft has selected what they believe are the best ones and offered them up for auction on eBay. Money raised will be going to NSPCC.
Currently the highest bidded name is DarthVader@hotmail.co.uk and for the most part they appear to be linked with popular films. However before you rush to sign up for your free name take a moment to think about the daniels, Jacks, Olivers, Sophies, Jessicas and Emilys as they along with whoever wants JamesBond@hotmail.co.uk will have to bid for the right to use the email address.
You can find out more by visiting
