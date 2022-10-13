(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft Office has been around for three decades but it's now going away for most people. Say hello to Microsoft 365.

If that name rings a bell, that's because it should. Microsoft began rebranding its Office 365 product to Microsoft 365 a couple of years ago and now it's coming for the Office name that we're all so accustomed to.

"In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and even more features," Microsoft says in a new FAQ about the whole process. The timing isn't set in stone yet, at least not publicly, but we do know that a new Office.com will begin rolling out in November 2022. Beyond that, new Office apps for Windows and mobile will launch in January 2023, with those new icons and looks coming with them.

Microsoft says that there will be no changes to the way anyone's accounts or products work, and Microsoft 365 will include "Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneDrive, and so much more."

As for that Microsoft 365 app, Microsoft says users can look forward to a feed that will include content based on who they work with and what they actually do within an organisation - so expect meetings and whatnot to appear there, at least.

While Office is becoming Microsoft 365, that doesn't mean that the brand is going way entirely. The Verge notes that Microsoft is going to continue to sell products branded as Microsoft Office to consumers and businesses under the Office 2021 and Office LTSC plans.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.