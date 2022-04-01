(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft Windows has the ability to connect to your phone to make calls, view notifications and access your photos.

The feature was added to Windows 10 over three years ago in the form of an app called Your Phone and is now integrated into the setup process for Windows 11.

Microsoft has announced that the Your Phone app will be rebranding as Phone Link, and promises to bring your Android Phone and PC even closer together.

Along with the rebrand, Microsoft is introducing a brand new interface with tabbed navigation, that keeps your notifications visible at all times.

Its design has been spruced up too, and is now more in line with the rest of the Windows 11 experience, with new icons, illustrations and colour palette changes.

Microsoft says it has made significant improvements to the setup process, which is much welcomed as it feels a little messy at present, requiring users to type web addresses into their browser. The new process should allow for setup "with the ease of scanning a QR code."

The Your Phone Companion Android app will also be renamed, now going by Link to Windows and sharing the same icon as the desktop application.

Finally, Microsoft says it has been working closely with Samsung and Surface Duo for deeper integration with Phone Link.

With these devices, you will be able to launch apps that were recently running on your phone and continue using them on the PC.

If you're ready to try it out for yourself, you can do so here.

Writing by Luke Baker.