(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is releasing its first big update to Windows 11 - and it includes a public preview (only in the US) of Android apps on Windows 11.

This latest update actually includes a number of new additions, from a redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps to improvements in the taskbar. But the public preview of Android apps on Windows 11 is perhaps the most notable because it will allow you to install apps from Amazon’s Appstore. It's a smaller number of Android apps compared to the Google Play store, but it's still cool.

In fact, this early release offers over 1,000 apps, including Amazon's own Audible and Kindle apps as well as third-party titles. To get started with the preview, open and update the Microsoft Store (click Get updates in Microsoft Store > Library), then search your favourite titles or explore Microsoft's collection of Android apps and games, and download them through the Amazon Appstore.

Another major change involves the taskbar: The time and date will finally be available on multiple monitors. The weather widget is also back, and there is a new mute/unmute feature in the taskbar for Microsoft Teams calls. You can also quickly screen share a specific app or window directly from the taskbar during a Microsoft Teams call. As for those redesigned Windows 11 apps, Notepad now includes multi-step undo, a refreshed search interface, and support for dark mode, while the Media Player app replaces Groove Music with a new design.

How to downgrade iOS and keep your data By Pocket-lint Promotion · 24 September 2021 This handy guide could save you from any data loss.

Microsoft is promising more features to come for Windows 11, in addition to the annual update. It's even testing experimental features this year, such as wallpaper stickers and an updated tablet mode.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.