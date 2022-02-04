The Metaverse is essentially about games, says Microsoft boss

(Pocket-lint) - Many companies seem to be focussing on the Metaverse and what that might mean for the future of the internet. Microsoft, naturally, is very keen on it.

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella has revealed that the company's plan for acquiring Activision Blizzard was in part motivated by the Metaverse. That and a motivation to create "the next internet".

At the time of announcing the acquisition, the company detailed the logic behind it:

"This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse."

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO expanded further "Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms..."

Now in an interview with The Financial Times, Nadella has talked further about the company's vision for the future:

"Metaverse is essentially about creating games...It is about being able to put people, places, things [in] a physics engine and then having all the people, places, things in the physics engine relate to each other. You and I will be sitting on a conference room table soon with either our avatars or our holograms or even 2D surfaces with surround audio. Guess what? The place where we have been doing that forever . . . is gaming."

"And so, the way we will even approach the system side of what we’re going to build for the metaverse is, essentially, democratise the game building . . . and bring it to anybody who wants to build any space and have essentially, people, places, [and] things digitised and relating to each other with their body presence."

"To me, just being great at game building gives us the permission to build this next platform, which is essentially the next internet..."

It seems that the plan for the future is interesting. And that it is to put "you" into the game and into the Metaverse.

Writing by Adrian Willings.