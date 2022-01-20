Windows Task Manager may finally be getting dark mode (and more upgrades)

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Microsoft is constantly working to improve Windows 11 and one of the recent updates the company is working on is refreshing Task Manager.

These changes were discovered in the Windows Insider build of Windows 11 and give a clue as to what's coming in the future updates for the operating system.

Naturally, since the changes are for Windows 11, Task Manager is being given an overhaul using similar and familiar design elements. Those elements include various things as well as the modern-looking translucent Mica effect that lets you see the colours of other apps or your desktop bleeding through the app. It's also getting a sidebar and a tabbed view.

One of the simplest yet probably most welcome changes is the addition of a dark mode for the app to make it easier on your eyes.

Twitter user @FireCubeStudios posted some images showing off the development build to give us a tease of what's coming.

More complete images of various sections in the new Fluent Design Task Manager with modern header. #Windows11 #FluentDesign pic.twitter.com/DHJ8pKAdIN — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) January 19, 2022

At the moment it's a waiting game until the changes to Task Manager rollout. If you're on the latest development build though, you can access it and FireCube gives some tips on how to do that here if you're keen.

Why you need LastPass to secure your digital life By Pocket-lint Promotion · 22 October 2021 LastPass is the best way to avoid forgetting your passwords, and to keep them secure.

We're certainly keen on the changes and look forward to them appearing.

Writing by Adrian Willings.