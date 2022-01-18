Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Microsoft might let you follow YouTubers in Edge soon

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Microsoft is working on some updates to its Edge browser that include the ability to follow YouTubers directly from your browser. 

With the most recent Canary builds of the Edge browser the company has added a feature that includes a "followable web" integration. This system allows you to easily follow YouTubers directly from your browser. 

This was originally spotted by Redditor Leopeva64 who saw that a new follow button had appeared on Bing's address bar when browsing YouTube. Clicking that follow button then lets a user add them to the Collections in Microsoft Edge. When you've added various creators into your collection, you'll then be able to see recent posts from them in the collection. 

At the moment it's clearly still in the early stages of development as it's only in the Canary developer builds and also doesn't support all YouTubers yet either. It's interesting to see Microsoft working on tools like this to help you find and follow your favourite content with ease. 

The follow button is essentially a new RSS-like system but for following YouTubers rather than bloggers or publishers. Google too has been experimenting with ways to let users follow content creators directly in its browser too. Both companies seemingly determined to make it simple for you to be able to keep up-to-date with your favourite content creators with ease. 

There's currently no official word on when the new feature might roll out fully to the public, but it could just be a matter of time. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.
