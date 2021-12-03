(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is adding a simple video editor to its Office mobile app, though it's hard to say why exactly.

The feature was revealed in an update to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, which states that a video editor will be rolling out to Android users later this month.

The editor will allow users to create and edit short video clips, as well as share them with people in their network.

There are already hundreds of great video editing apps for Android, so Microsoft's decision to include one in Office is a little puzzling.

It might be nice for existing users of the Office app to be able to edit videos without the need for additional apps, but if you're more serious about video making then you might want to check out something like Premiere Rush CC instead - that will undoubtedly offer more flexibility and tools.

This update follows Microsoft's addition of premium creative content to Office. This feature allows users to add curated images, stickers and icons to their documents.

Again, nowhere near as flexible as something like Photoshop, but it's definitely nice to be able to quickly and easily add a bit of creative flair on a platform not typically associated with such things.

Are these new updates a sign that Microsoft Office will continue to grow in a creative direction? Only time will tell, but for now, they're pretty handy to have nonetheless.