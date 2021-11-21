(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are now well underway, with deals appearing on all sorts of items - including this offer on a Microsoft 365 and McAfee subscription.
This offer includes McAfee Total Protection 2022, so this could be all the software you need.
Microsoft 365 for up to 6 users, giving access to Office apps across multiple devices and McAfee Total Protection. Now £48.99.
For a limited time you can get a reduced subscription to Microsoft 365, giving access for up to 6 users across multiple devices and ensuring you always have access to the latest apps from Microsoft - like Word and Excel. This is for 15 months of access.
This is bundled in with McAfee Total Protection for 12 months, giving you virus and malware protection, as well as offering a password manager for complete protection for your devices.
It's only available until the end of the day, however, so if you want it, you'll have to be quick.
