Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Microsoft app news

Microsoft reveals how much Office 2021 costs and what it features

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Microsoft Microsoft reveals how much Office 2021 costs and what it features

- Launches 5 October 2021

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has announced details about its new non-subscription Office update, also known as Office 2021.

The company will launch the standalone suite on 5 October 2021 for businesses and consumers who don't want to be tied to a monthly payment in order to access Office apps. It brings a Windows 11-like design that includes a refreshed ribbon interface, rounded corners, and neutral colours. You can also expect some collaboration features found in the Microsoft 365 version of Office, such as real-time co-authoring, OneDrive support, and Teams integration.

Microsoft said it is bringing other Microsoft 365 features to Office 2021. You can see the full list of features and changes in Microsoft's support page here.

In terms of pricing, here is how much Office 2021 will cost in the US:

Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman ·

  • Office Home and Student 2021: $149.99
    • Includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Teams for PC and Mac
  • Office Home and Business 2021: $249.99
    • Includes everything in the Home version and Outlook for PC and Mac
    • Also includes the rights to use all Office apps for business purposes

Keep in mind Office 2021 is releasing alongside the launch of Windows 11. It is supported on Windows 11 as well as Windows 10 and recent versions of macOS.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 1 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Microsoft reveals how much Office 2021 costs and what it features
Microsoft reveals how much Office 2021 costs and what it features By Maggie Tillman ·
Facebook's Messenger Rooms: The Zoom-like video calling feature explained
Facebook's Messenger Rooms: The Zoom-like video calling feature explained By Maggie Tillman ·
What are Facebook Stories? Here's how to use Facebook Stories and get the most from them
What are Facebook Stories? Here's how to use Facebook Stories and get the most from them By Maggie Tillman ·