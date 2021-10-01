(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has announced details about its new non-subscription Office update, also known as Office 2021.

The company will launch the standalone suite on 5 October 2021 for businesses and consumers who don't want to be tied to a monthly payment in order to access Office apps. It brings a Windows 11-like design that includes a refreshed ribbon interface, rounded corners, and neutral colours. You can also expect some collaboration features found in the Microsoft 365 version of Office, such as real-time co-authoring, OneDrive support, and Teams integration.

Microsoft said it is bringing other Microsoft 365 features to Office 2021. You can see the full list of features and changes in Microsoft's support page here.

In terms of pricing, here is how much Office 2021 will cost in the US:

Office Home and Student 2021: $149.99 Includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Teams for PC and Mac

$149.99 Office Home and Business 2021: $249.99 Includes everything in the Home version and Outlook for PC and Mac Also includes the rights to use all Office apps for business purposes

Keep in mind Office 2021 is releasing alongside the launch of Windows 11. It is supported on Windows 11 as well as Windows 10 and recent versions of macOS.