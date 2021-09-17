Microsoft Office 2021 is releasing the same day as Windows 11

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has announced that it will be releasing the latest version of Office on 5 October. The same date that Windows 11 is set to launch.

New standalone versions of Microsoft Office don't happen that often, thanks to the regular updates of the subscription-based Microsoft 365. In fact, the last standalone version was Office 2019 and so Microsoft Office 2021 is an update to that version which will be available for Windows and macOS in less than a month.

In terms of features, Office 2021 is set to have the same as Office LTSC (Office Long-Term Servicing Channel) which is a locked-down version of Office for machines that don't have internet access.

The list of what's new in Office 2021 includes all manner of things from new inking tools to updated functions, editing tools, ease-of-use features and much more besides.

Many will no doubt be pleased to hear that the list of updates to Office 2021 will also include support for dark mode. Alongside enhanced slideshow recording for PowerPoint and a mass of updated Excel functions, there should be plenty to keep your happy and productive.

Microsoft has said that it will support Office 2021 for five years with that support ending in October 2026. The pricing for Office 2021 will also be the same as it is for Office 2019.