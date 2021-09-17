Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Microsoft app news

Microsoft Office 2021 is releasing the same day as Windows 11

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Microsoft Microsoft Office 2021 is releasing the same day as Windows 11
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has announced that it will be releasing the latest version of Office on 5 October. The same date that Windows 11 is set to launch. 

New standalone versions of Microsoft Office don't happen that often, thanks to the regular updates of the subscription-based Microsoft 365. In fact, the last standalone version was Office 2019 and so Microsoft Office 2021 is an update to that version which will be available for Windows and macOS in less than a month. 

In terms of features, Office 2021 is set to have the same as Office LTSC (Office Long-Term Servicing Channel) which is a locked-down version of Office for machines that don't have internet access.

The list of what's new in Office 2021 includes all manner of things from new inking tools to updated functions, editing tools, ease-of-use features and much more besides

Many will no doubt be pleased to hear that the list of updates to Office 2021 will also include support for dark mode. Alongside enhanced slideshow recording for PowerPoint and a mass of updated Excel functions, there should be plenty to keep your happy and productive. 

Microsoft has said that it will support Office 2021 for five years with that support ending in October 2026. The pricing for Office 2021 will also be the same as it is for Office 2019. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 17 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Microsoft Office 2021 is releasing the same day as Windows 11
Microsoft Office 2021 is releasing the same day as Windows 11 By Adrian Willings ·
Microsoft gives you the option to ditch your account password entirely
Microsoft gives you the option to ditch your account password entirely By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best web comics around: All the funnies you need to get through the week
Best web comics around: All the funnies you need to get through the week By Adrian Willings ·