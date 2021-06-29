(Pocket-lint) - If you want to test Windows 11, now is your chance. Microsoft is releasing its first Windows 11 preview build. Windows Insiders can download it - build 22000.51 - right now on their secondary machines.

This is an early version just for members of the Insider program. There will be a wider public beta in the summer. While anyone can become a Windows Insider and download the preview, you should only install it on a system that you don't rely on, because it likely contains bugs and could break things.

You can sign up for the Microsoft Insider program here. Once you enroll, navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program on a Windows 10 device to enable the Dev Channel and get it. You’ll need a compatible PC. Use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to see if your system is supported.

The first preview out now includes access to the new Start menu, multitasking features, revamped Microsoft Store, the updated File Explorer, Snap Groups and Snap Layouts features, Widgets feature, and the overhauled Settings sections. Most of the visual changes that Microsoft described during its Windows 11 event are also available in this preview - including the rounded corners, changes to the notification center, new themes, and dark/light mode improvements.

There are a couple of missing features, such as the Microsoft Teams integration and Android apps on Windows. Both are still being developed by Microsoft but will appear in later preview builds. For more information about Windows 11's full release schedule, including all the previews, see Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here.

Alongside the first Windows 11 preview, Microsoft is also releasing a preview of Office for Windows 11. The updated interface includes matching rounded corners.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.