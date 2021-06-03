A new version of Windows will be revealed on 24 June

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is gearing up to unleash a new version of Windows for the world to enjoy. There's an event happening on 24 June where the company will reveal all.

During Microsoft's Build 2021 Day One keynote address, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased what's coming:

"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators, I've been self hosting it over the past several months, and I'm incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows."

Now the company has announced that the big reveal will happen on 24 June.

Microsoft has been working on a Windows update for a while now and we've been hearing a fair bit about it over the last few months. Code named Sun Valley, this new version of Windows is set to bring significant changes to the operating system. Not just changes to its icons, but an overhaul of the user interface and much more besides.

Windows 10X might be dead, but that doesn't mean Microsoft is resting on its laurels. The special event is happening on Thursday 24 June at 11 AM Eastern Time, 8AM Pacific Time, 4PM British Summer Time.

You can find out more here and get a reminder too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.