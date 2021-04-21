Microsoft might be launching a Cloud PC desktop service soon

(Pocket-lint) - Reports suggest that Microsoft is working on a cloud-based desktop-as-a-service solution with the aim of releasing sometime in June or July.

Cloud PC, as it's known, essentially gives the end-user access to Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office and more, remotely over the cloud for a fixed monthly price. This means you could use the software as a service, rather than paying large fees for software licenses.

It would also give users access to a range of differently specced PCs remotely, with varying levels of CPU, RAM and storage options. So you could select the right PC for you and access it over the cloud.

A previous job listing from Microsoft vaguely explained the plans:

"Microsoft Cloud PC is a strategic, new offering that is built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop to delivering Desktop as a Service. At its core, Cloud PC provides business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a more simplistic and scalable manner..."

From what we understand, Cloud PC will eventually be available at a set subscription fee. It will also give users access to a "cloud-powered, secure, and always up to date Windows experience". This means you'll have a reliable machine you can use remotely without worry. It'll also make it easier for businesses to offer workers access to PCs and manage them remotely.

It's also thought that Cloud PC will work with Windows 10X devices. And that it will allow users with these devices to use standard Windows apps that they wouldn't otherwise be able to access on those products.

Hopefully, we'll find out more soon.

Writing by Adrian Willings.