  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Microsoft app news

Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire Discord

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Alexander Shatov on Unsplash Copy to clipboard Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire Discord
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - You might have heard the rumours that Microsoft (and others) have been in talks to acquire gaming chat service Discord. Now The Wall Street Journal reports that things are getting serious, with Microsoft being in "advanced talks" to settle the deal. 

The report also suggests that not only are the companies in exclusive talks but that the deal could be completed as soon as next month. 

It's unsurprising to see Microsoft making moves to expand its reach in this area. Microsoft Teams has been doing well during the pandemic, but Skype's popularity has been dwindling and the company is keen to be able to talk to more communities - not just Xbox gamers. 

Discord has proved incredibly popular with gamers in the last few years, growing at an impressive rate since it first launched in 2015.

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

A free voice and chat service that's similar to Slack, Discord allows gamers to get together in all sorts of ways, whether just chatting while gaming together or joining communities, following and sharing news or even live streaming on the platform. 

That popularity is now apparently paying off, with some reports suggesting that Discord is in talks to sell for as much as $10 billion.

Discord apparently has 140 million monthly users and managed to generate $100 million in revenue last year alone. 

Gamers have mixed feelings about Microsoft acquiring Discord though, but there are also rumours that Discord could still choose to go public instead. So time will tell. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.
Recommended for you
How to easily move your Samsung Cloud data to OneDrive before it's too late By Maggie Tillman ·
Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire Discord By Adrian Willings ·
What is Amazon Prime Reading and how does it work? By Maggie Tillman ·