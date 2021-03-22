Windows 10 updates launched to fix your printer problems

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been having trouble with printing lately, then you might be pleased to hear that a Windows 10 update has been launched to help you out.

According to a report by ZDNet, a recent March Patch Tuesday update lead to several issues for users whereby havoc was caused with printing. Some of these printer problems even lead to the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) crashes whenever people were trying to print. Not ideal.

One out-of-band update was released by Microsoft to address that particular problem, but that seemingly wasn't enough to completely iron out the issue.

With an increasing number of people working from home and buying and using printers, these sorts of issues are obviously a large concern.

As such, Microsoft has been keen to iron out these problems as soon as possible, rather than forcing users to wait for the next update period.

An out-of-band update has been released to address a printing issue on devices that applied the March 2021 security update and the out-of-band updates released on March 15, 2021 https://t.co/CF0k93rpfx — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) March 19, 2021

The company has a few notes about the problem on its release pages:

"Microsoft identified an issue that affects Windows 10 devices which applied the March 2021 security update released March 9, 2021 and the out-of-band updates released March 15, 2021, and a resolution has been expedited. Affected devices might receive unexpected results when printing from some apps or to some printers. Issues might include missing or solid color graphics, misalignment/formatting issues, or printing of blank pages/labels. An out-of-band optional update is now available on the Microsoft Update Catalog and on Windows Update."

If you've been having problems, you can get the patch via Windows Update, but if that's not working for you, then it's also available to download manually here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.