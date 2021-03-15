(Pocket-lint) - Skype's preview app for Windows is gaining a few improvements, including noise cancellation.

"Background noise in your meetings? No problem. We have noise cancellation now!" reads the Skype Preview app's changelog, which also mentioned it's adding the ability for you to see all participants on a call as well as web account manager support to Windows 10 so you can switch between multiple accounts without being prompted to enter a password every time.

Microsoft is also working supporting Skype on Safari and Chromium-based browsers. It's developing background blur support for Skype for Web, too, and the ability to lock a meeting and search for contacts by phone number. No word yet on when these features will arrive.

However, the updates for Skype Preview should be available now on desktop and mobile. You can go here to learn more about Skype Preview.

Although Skype is one of the oldest video calling apps, it certainly hasn't kept up with the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, or even Teams, which is also owned by Microsoft. But perhaps it can try to play catchup with this latest raft of features.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.