Microsoft Teams is getting a more engaging experience for meetings soon

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is working on making Teams meetings more engaging using AI and a "Dynamic View" to give more control over meeting presentations.

The company is working on an update for Microsoft Teams that will improve the user's experience of meetings on Windows 10. This includes a new so-called Dynamic view that'll allow people on the call to share content with other meeting participants more easily but also, more importantly, have more control over presentation.

The Dynamic view is said to let you see what's being shared and other people on the call at the same time. With the call being automatically optimised in a way that lets participants both see the important information that's being shared and the people presenting it in a satisfying way.

There will also be new controls introduced that will allow users to see content and others on the call side-by-side as well.

This update is set to be rolled out sometime in March 2021.

While we wait for this update to the user interface, Microsoft is also planning on adding a low-data mode which will help Teams users who have limited data connections or slow broadband. This will be especially useful to those with data limits or monthly caps. This feature will be rolling out soon and available to access via the settings menu.

Writing by Adrian Willings.