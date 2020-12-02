(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has updated its workplace chat app, Microsoft Teams, with some new calling features, including support for CarPlay.

The biggest visual change included in the update is a new calling interface that will now show contacts, voicemail, and calling history in a single view. It also offers spam call protection, reverse number lookup, and the ability to merge calls. These features should impress business users looking to replace their traditional desk phone with a more modern solution that can use anywhere.

Speaking of the ability to make calls anywhere, starting in early 2021, Microsoft Teams will let users transfer calls between mobile and desktop. Users will even be able to move video calls - not just audio. Teams will let users join (without audio) on an additional device or just transfer the call.

And, if users like to record their meetings, they'll now be able to share them with transcripts to others outside a Teams org via SharePoint or OneDrive.

Finally, the most interesting change, in our opinion, is that Microsoft is adding support for CarPlay to Microsoft Teams, which means cars with built-in CarPlay can control Teams, and drivers will be able to use Siri to initiate or answer Teams calls. Currently, Android Auto is not supported.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.