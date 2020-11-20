(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is introducing new Edge features, one of which automatically surfaces coupons and promo codes. So, when you’re shopping online, the browser will show you any savings available as an alert. The discounts can then be applied to your cart.

Microsoft's browser will also show price comparisons. That means Edge susses out the lowest prices across different retailers. Both of these features directly rival coupon extensions such as Honey and Rakuten. Microsoft's price comparison technology actually first debuted as part of the Collections feature, which, at the time, signaled it could transform Edge into a go-to browser for shopping.

Currently, Edge's coupons and price comparison features only work for US users. No word yet on whether they''ll come to the UK.

Microsoft Edge is ready for online holiday shopping with new features to help you save like:



Coupons in Microsoft Edge

Lowest price finder

Deals Hub in Microsoft Bing

Shop the look

https://t.co/vVjiNdR8St Is Kanbani the ultimate productivity app to help you get things done? (promo) — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) November 19, 2020

Beyond these online shopping perks, Edge is also introducing the ability to annotate screenshots and capture a full webpage in a screenshot. Word and Outlook will shorten long links into shorter URLs, as well, when you copy the links from the address bar in Edge and paste them.

Check out our guide on Microsoft Edge for a deeper look at Microsoft's web browser and how it compares to others on the market.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.