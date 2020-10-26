(Pocket-lint) - The Office for iPad apps have updated wth mouse and trackpad support. Microsoft first announced it would update its Office iPadOS apps earlier this year. That update is now live in the Apple App Store for the three main Office apps: Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

With Office for iPad, you can now take advantage of the built-in trackpad on Apple’s Magic Keyboard to work on documents, spreadsheets, and slideshows. The cursor is able to highlight text, resize images, manipulate charts, and edit multiple cells. It's intended to mimic the PC experience, but on iPad. This is a much-welcomed feature for Microsoft 365 users who want to work on the go.

In addition to mouse and trackpad support, Microsoft is expanding upon its Fluent UI in the Office iPadOS apps, by refreshing the start screens, the ribbon, and menus. Microsoft is also promising multiple document support for Excel and offline file support for cloud files.

The latest Office iPadOS update with mouse and keyboard support is rolling out now and “should reach all users within a couple weeks" - or by the end of November 2020. The other promised updates are coming down the pike and should land in the coming months, Microsoft said.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.