Windows is making it easier to change your refresh rates

(Pocket-lint) - Another day, another great improvement to Windows looming around the corner. Microsoft is seemingly working on an update that'll let you switch refresh rates easily.

If you're a gamer, you've probably invested in a swanky gaming monitor with a fast refresh rate. To make sure you're getting top performance out of such a monitor, you usually need to make sure you're running at the right refresh rate.

Windows usually defaults to 60Hz, no matter what you've plugged in. As standard, you need to dive into Nvidia or AMD's control panel to adjust those settings and make sure you've got the right mode running. That's about to change though.

In an upcoming preview build of the Windows Insider program, where future updates to Windows are tested, Microsoft is making it possible to change your refresh rate directly from your display settings.

Once this update rolls out, you'll be able to quickly and easily tweak this by right-clicking on your desktop, clicking display settings, then selecting "advanced display settings" from that window. Alternatively, simply navigate to Settings > System > Display > Advanced display settings via your start menu.

Of course, you'll still want to dive into your graphics card control menus to adjust other settings and ensure you're getting the most out of your monitor, but it's nice to have these easy-access settings making an appearance.

Writing by Adrian Willings.